ATB Capital Boosts Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Free Report) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLN. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

