Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $407.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlanticus news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,416.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 62.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 16.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at $282,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

