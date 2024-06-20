Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS remained flat at $1.12 during trading on Thursday. 415,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,130. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Finn purchased 25,000 shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Stories

