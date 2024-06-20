Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 210,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 582,456 shares.The stock last traded at $109.79 and had previously closed at $108.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 33.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 76.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

