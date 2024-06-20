AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $212.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $202.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.46.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

