Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Avient has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avient to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AVNT opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. Avient’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVNT

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.