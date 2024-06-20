Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.19 and last traded at $72.19. 44,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 702,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,462. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

