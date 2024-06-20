BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Shares Up 0.8%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

BAIC Motor Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

BAIC Motor Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars.

