Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Shares Up 0.6%

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.16 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 77.80 ($0.99). 1,229,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,354,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.30 ($0.98).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £545.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is -1,923.08%.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

