Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Shares Up 0.9%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 235 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 229.50 ($2.92). 286,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 470,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.50 ($2.89).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,530.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.