Banco Itau Chile Spon (ITCLY) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Banco Itau Chile Spon to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion $423.68 million 4.70 Banco Itau Chile Spon Competitors $19.87 billion $3.13 billion 10.72

Banco Itau Chile Spon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itau Chile Spon. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Banco Itau Chile Spon Competitors 15.94% 12.80% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco Itau Chile Spon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itau Chile Spon Competitors 719 2418 2410 123 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.40%. Given Banco Itau Chile Spon’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Itau Chile Spon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 33.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Itau Chile Spon is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Banco Itau Chile Spon rivals beat Banco Itau Chile Spon on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

