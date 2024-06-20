Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 0.6%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.31 and last traded at $40.24. Approximately 6,468,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 38,550,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

The firm has a market cap of $313.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $944,000. American Trust grew its holdings in Bank of America by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 81,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $1,148,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

