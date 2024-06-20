Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $57.50.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,673,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $29,508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,479,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.