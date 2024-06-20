Barclays Cuts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $21.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCG. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,113,882,000 after buying an additional 2,176,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after buying an additional 5,066,183 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after buying an additional 993,923 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,216,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

