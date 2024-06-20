Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TILE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $869.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Interface will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,637.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 131.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

