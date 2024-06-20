Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $109.95

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.95 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 102.15 ($1.30). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 99,342 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.22) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.87. The company has a market capitalization of £165.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

