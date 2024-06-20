Ben Whitley Buys 20 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £150.20 ($190.85).

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

LON JDW traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 739.70 ($9.40). The company had a trading volume of 31,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 754.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 777.60. The company has a market capitalization of £914.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,296.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 587 ($7.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.50 ($10.96).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.19) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.75) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.