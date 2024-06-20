Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Up 6.1% in May

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234 over the last 90 days. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 496.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

BSY stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

