Beth A. Birnbaum Sells 1,735 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $75,767.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Root Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $86.57.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The company’s revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Root by 229,380.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth $2,795,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
