Beth A. Birnbaum Sells 1,735 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $75,767.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Root Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $86.57.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The company’s revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Root by 229,380.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth $2,795,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

