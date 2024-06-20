BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Down 8.8%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.59. 178,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 142,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

BeyondSpring Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeyondSpring

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Read More

