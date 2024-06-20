BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Declares Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

BPCR stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.85 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 4,553,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,944. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.88.

Insider Transactions at BioPharma Credit

In other BioPharma Credit news, insider Sapna Shah bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,297.33). Corporate insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

