Shares of Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.86 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.97). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 78 ($0.99), with a volume of 43,497 shares changing hands.

Bisichi Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.65. The company has a market cap of £8.65 million, a PE ratio of 4,050.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39.

Get Bisichi alerts:

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Bisichi’s payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.