BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Boosts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.0% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after purchasing an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,416,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,025 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,139. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

