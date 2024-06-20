BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Invests $238,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 176,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.19. 456,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.