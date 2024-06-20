BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New $444,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock remained flat at $50.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 329,861 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

