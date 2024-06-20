Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 0.3%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.90 and last traded at $62.34. Approximately 1,623,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,363,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

