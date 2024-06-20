Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.87

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 4184158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.45.
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
