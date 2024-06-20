BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.85 and last traded at C$34.70. 2,090,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,674,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.53.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.36.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

