Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 22.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $2,896,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 61.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,972.08. The company had a trading volume of 211,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,234. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,605.00 and a 1 year high of $4,004.40. The company has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,696.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,591.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.