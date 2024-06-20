Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Reduced by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 906,069 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,439,000 after buying an additional 417,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,258. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

