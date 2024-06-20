Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

BOW has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

In related news, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,388. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,388. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fabian Fondriest acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,361.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

