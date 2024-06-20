Braze’s (BRZE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.88.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.13 on Monday. Braze has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $327,256.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,813.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,017 in the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

