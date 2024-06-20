Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,496,000 after purchasing an additional 475,327 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $6,938,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 80.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 140,796 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

