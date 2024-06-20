Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $49.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.48. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $73.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

