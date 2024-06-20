Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 5,171,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,393,453. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

