British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises about 1.7% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. 5,743,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,241. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

