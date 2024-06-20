Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target at $18.78

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,993,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,320 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,166,000 after acquiring an additional 901,861 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

