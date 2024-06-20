Brokerages Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) PT at $3.57

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAVE. Barclays began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $406.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.40. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

