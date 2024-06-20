Brokerages Set Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) PT at $7.50

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WNEB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $134.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.68. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.