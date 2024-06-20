Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 0.6% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 219,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

GE traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.15. 4,956,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,335,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.