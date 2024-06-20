Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,706,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.