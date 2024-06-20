Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $141,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $438.78. 1,006,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

