Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN comprises 2.0% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC owned 0.34% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 239,070 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

DJP stock remained flat at $32.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

