Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after buying an additional 235,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,205,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after buying an additional 715,069 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.10. 3,084,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

