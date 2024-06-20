Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,638,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,506,325. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

