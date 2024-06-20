Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

GSK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GSK traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

