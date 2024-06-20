Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 350 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 23.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 30.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $31.55. 583,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.