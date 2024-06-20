Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Buys £36,773.88 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Ross Paterson purchased 6,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.27) per share, with a total value of £36,773.88 ($46,726.66).

Bytes Technology Group Stock Up 0.1 %

BYIT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 563 ($7.15). 450,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,976.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 525.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 560.29. Bytes Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 452.60 ($5.75) and a one year high of GBX 665 ($8.45).

Bytes Technology Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,736.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.26) price objective for the company.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

