C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in C3.ai by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after acquiring an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,630,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

AI traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 4,568,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,336. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

