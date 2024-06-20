C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 2.8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 1,272,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,881,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 54,027 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in C3.ai by 26.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in C3.ai by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 243,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 111,095 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

